House of the Week | Ambient all throughout

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR
This home is the ultimate in opulence. Built by award-winning local builder Ryza Homes, this home was a proud nominee and award winner at the 2018 HIA Perth Housing Awards as well as the 2019 Master Builders Housing Excellence Awards.
Entering the home via the large decked portico, you are greeted by soaring high ceilings and a wide entrance hall leading to the heart of the home, but not before passing the luxury main suite. There's a feature bay window and floral design wall, plus a resort inspired ensuite bathroom. Be impressed by the floating cabinetry, double vanities, floor to ceiling tiling, separate w/c, hobless glass shower screens and expansive walk in robe.
There's a large home entertainment room with grand double door entrance and a well-equipped home office with quality built-in furniture. The kitchen has a large island bench with a breakfast bar, ample storage, pot drawers, overhead cabinetry, feature bulkhead, counter sunk double sink, feature mixer taps, stainless steel 900mm appliances and massive walk in pantry.
Flowing seamlessly outdoors from the open plan living area, the decked alfresco entertaining is situated under the main roof and proudly displays recessed ceilings. With summer on its way this will be the ultimate area to enjoy gatherings and BBQ's.
