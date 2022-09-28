House of the Week | Ambient all throughout

Entering the home via the large decked portico, you are greeted by soaring high ceilings and a wide entrance hall leading to the heart of the home, but not before passing the luxury main suite. There's a feature bay window and floral design wall, plus a resort inspired ensuite bathroom. Be impressed by the floating cabinetry, double vanities, floor to ceiling tiling, separate w/c, hobless glass shower screens and expansive walk in robe.