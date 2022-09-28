OPINION: Equality, all the richer for it

Of course, prosperity is better than poverty.
But as we enjoy our stunning surrounds in this beautiful springtime weather, we should remember in this city that everything is not rosy for everyone.
The haves should remember that when the have-nots are deprived, everybody suffers to some extent. We do not live in sealed, isolated enclaves. If, for example, the homeless congregate to sleep on the foreshore, Mandurah as a whole is worse off.
Reputable research by two British academics, Kate Pickett and Richard Wilkinson, concludes there are "pernicious effects" to inequality, including "eroding trust, increasing anxiety and illness".
They compared a range of factors across societies - factors like rates of crime and illness - and found the greater the inequality, the greater the likelihood of higher crime and worse health.
As the academics put it: "For each of 11 different health and social problems: physical health, mental health, drug abuse, education, imprisonment, obesity, social mobility, trust and community life, violence, teenage pregnancies, and child well-being, outcomes are significantly worse in more unequal rich countries."
This means we should not be smug when we reflect on our good fortune to live in this prosperous and picturesque place we call Peel. In the midst of the wealth of some, the poorest are being squeezed hard.
Rents are soaring, the cost of living is at an all time high, every rise squeezing those on low incomes even harder.
There are chilling voices we regularly hear, like the woman who said: "I never thought I'd be excited to see broccoli go from $5 to $1.60."
Or the aged couple who said they go to bed just to keep warm.
One of the good things about Mandurah is that it retains a sense of community. And many groups, particularly church groups, do help the poor.
But band-aids aren't a cure.
Rents are a big problem. The supply of affordable housing needs to be a priority of the government - for the good of us all.
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
