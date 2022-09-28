Mandurah Mail

Letters to the Editor: 29 September 2022: Will the 'wacky' receive an apology?

Updated September 28 2022 - 6:25am, first published 4:44am
It has been a year since police fired on and stormed Melbourne's Shrine of Remembrance to drive away people who were there to plead for freedom. Those peacefully protesting at the Shrine were objecting to having to take a "medical" treatment in order to work and support their families. Such people were publicly termed "absolutely wacky," and compared to terrorists.

