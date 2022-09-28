Just a year later, almost all the mandates that were, back then, essential for our very survival as a species have been removed. It has become blatantly obvious that the jabs do not provide protection from catching and transmitting covid. We have been told to accept deaths because now it's time to "live with the virus" (it wasn't, last year). And now, we are informed that this whole thing is just about over, as though we should just forget it ever existed. Last year, it was only "nutters" who said that we should get on with life and that this bug, like all other such viruses, would settle down eventually.