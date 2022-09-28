It has been a year since police fired on and stormed Melbourne's Shrine of Remembrance to drive away people who were there to plead for freedom. Those peacefully protesting at the Shrine were objecting to having to take a "medical" treatment in order to work and support their families. Such people were publicly termed "absolutely wacky," and compared to terrorists.
Just a year later, almost all the mandates that were, back then, essential for our very survival as a species have been removed. It has become blatantly obvious that the jabs do not provide protection from catching and transmitting covid. We have been told to accept deaths because now it's time to "live with the virus" (it wasn't, last year). And now, we are informed that this whole thing is just about over, as though we should just forget it ever existed. Last year, it was only "nutters" who said that we should get on with life and that this bug, like all other such viruses, would settle down eventually.
So who are the "absolutely wacky" people, now?
More to the point, when will those who defended freedom when almost no one else was doing so receive their formal apology? I'm sure they're not holding their breath, but they should receive the gratitude of this nation for their stand for all of us and our descendants.
Well, when you have been around for some time you see many great people compete in all forms of sport.
I could fill this page on the many great footballers I have seen over my life time of following the great game from the early years to now. Now we see the end of a super hero in the game of tennis in Roger Federer. After all his wonderful years of competing in his chosen sport at the top level he did not abuse his opposition, umpires, people in the crowd or smash his tennis racquet on the ground in a stupid show of anger.
Roger Federer, I sincerely hope you come back to WA and re-visit Rottnest Island and our quokkas. A great visit by you would quite possible bring more people to us than the current promotion on television. In the mean time a big thank you to you as a fair dinkum legend of tennis.
Thank you to the people impacted by dementia, community members and healthcare professionals who marked Dementia Action Week 2022 from 19-25 September.
Across Australia, individuals and organisations supported our campaign, 'A little support makes a big difference' to increase understanding about dementia and help eliminate discrimination.
On behalf of the estimated 487,500 people living with dementia in Australia, we thank everyone for their support.
