Mandurah Mail

Bluebird Mental Health expands to Mandurah with help from Australia Post grant

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
Updated September 28 2022 - 6:57am, first published 4:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
From dealing with her own experience with depression, Amanda MacGregor realised there was a gap in the way we treat mental health conditions. Picture supplied.

Amanda MacGregor wants to make it easier for adults to get mental health support.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Perri Polson

Perri Polson

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.