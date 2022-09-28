Amanda MacGregor wants to make it easier for adults to get mental health support.
Ms MacGregor, founder of Bluebird Mental Health, said she always wanted to make a difference in the world.
Her good intentions drove her past her limits, and at age 27 she was diagnosed with depression.
While working in her HR job, Ms MacGregor said she felt the need to just work harder to be successful.
She said she was searching for validation, and in not knowing how to provide that for herself, she looked for it in business success.
"I just put it down to stress, but I was feeling tired more often, more emotional and having more negative thoughts," said Ms MacGregor, who has just received a grant from Australia Post to expand her charity from Perth to Mandurah.
"I didn't have the tools to manage my mind and emotions, so I would just ignore all those feelings and push on in the high intensity work environment.
"I was struggling to understand why this was happening to me, I was a happy, positive and motivated person. It was confusing and I felt very ashamed."
Shame and the stigma around mental health added to the weight Ms MacGregor was already dealing with.
Her symptoms became so severe that she had to leave her job, and move back in with her parents to focus on healing and recovery.
"I didn't tell anyone the real reason why I was leaving," she said.
Her recovery took around two years and for a while, Ms MacGregor said it felt stagnant.
"I reached a point where I had done everything I could, seeing a psychologist, eating right and exercising, but I wasn't making any progress. I tried medication, which took months to work."
Peer support therapy was a pivotal moment in her recovery, but the experience showed her there were some problems with most programs on offer.
Ms MacGregor said it felt good to see other people dealing with the same whirlwind of emotions she was, to talk and be open in a comfortable environment.
However her own first meeting was difficult to navigate, inspiring her to create a peer support service which was seamless and easily accessible.
Bluebird Mental Health coordinates peer support groups, facilitated by psychologists.
The groups run monthly or fortnightly, and members can attend the group sessions as they wish.
There are no fees and no need for a referral, which helps improve accessibility to the service.
Bluebird Mental Health will be making its way down to Mandurah from Perth, thanks to the $10,000 community grant.
"We receive an enquiry every day from an adult who is looking for support," Ms MacGregor said.
The peer support model is beneficial for those who feel isolated.
"People feel that shame and stigma of being an adult who can't cope with life like everyone else.
"They struggle to find support, and want to find other adults their age who are going through the same things," Ms MacGregor said.
Recovering from depression the first time wasn't the only bout Ms MacGregor dealt with.
During the process of launching Bluebird Mental Health, Ms MacGregor found herself making the same mistakes she made the first time; working too much, ignoring the signs from her body and pushing herself to do it all.
"I didn't know how to set up a charity. I just went into doing mode," Ms MacGregor said.
"I felt like [Bluebird Mental Health] had to become successful, there were so many people that needed support.
"Unless I was doing something that was making a difference, I didn't feel good enough. I felt like I had to be doing something exceptional."
Recovery led Ms MacGregor to rediscover a love of writing, and the old journal entries and poems written in the midst of her mental health battle inspired a new book that is yet to be published.
Written and edited, the book talks about Ms MacGregor's journey through mental health.
"Going through depression was the biggest self awareness process, I had to ask 'Who am I if I'm not a HR professional?' I was stripped of all those external things I used to define myself."
Ms MacGregor said she was excited to branch out to Mandurah.
The pilot program plans to start with monthly meetings and then be directed by the needs of the participants.
Ms MacGregor said now with the grant, Bluebird Mental Health is scoping out a location and partners to work with.
"We're really looking forward to connecting with the local organisations and adding to the services being provided.
"With the right support and guidance, anyone can recover and learn to live a happy, fulfilling life."
For crisis care, call Lifeline on 13 11 14
