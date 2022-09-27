Pinjarra's Megan Hazelden, who works as a mechanical fitter at Alcoa, has been named WA Apprentice of the Year at the WA Training Awards 2022.
She is being celebrated for being an ambassador for her industry and readily presenting at schools about the benefits and opportunities available through apprenticeships.
Growing up on a farm watching her parents work on machinery, Megan knew she wanted to become a mechanic.
Now completing a Certificate III in Engineering through South Metropolitan TAFE, she is well on her way to reaching her goal of becoming a Mechanical Fitter at Wagerup Refinery.
Throughout her apprenticeship, Megan had the opportunity to represent women in the industry, presenting at schools and student career nights about career opportunities.
She wants to break down barriers and pave a way for women to start apprenticeships in non-traditional trades.
Winning South Metropolitan TAFE's Apprentice of the Year 2021 gave her the confidence to encourage women to apply for an apprenticeship in mechanical fitting.
The Western Australian training sector's brightest stars were celebrated at an awards night at Crown Perth, with eight individuals and five organisations announced as this year's winners.
The awards recognise the outstanding achievements of apprentices, trainees, employers and training organisations, with individual winners receiving $3,000 that they can use to further their training or kick-start their career.
There was reportedly a surge in applications for the 2022 awards following last year's record number of student enrolments in government-funded Vocation Education and Training (VET) courses.
Acting Education and Training Minister Rita Saffioti said the WA Training Awards were an opportunity to shine a light on the brightest stars in the VET sector, showcasing excellence and outstanding achievement.
"Congratulations to all of the 2022 winners, who are to be commended for their dedication to their vocational training and being exemplary ambassadors for WA's VET sector," Ms Saffioti said.
The winners could go on to represent Western Australia at the Australian Training Awards in Adelaide, on Friday, November 18.
