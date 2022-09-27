Mandurah Mail

Pinjarra mechanical fitter Megan Hazelden wins WA Apprentice of the Year at WA Training Awards 2022

Updated September 28 2022 - 12:15am, first published September 27 2022 - 11:57pm
Pinjarra mechanical fitter Megan Hazelden has won WA Apprentice of the Year at the WA Training Awards 2022. Picture supplied

Pinjarra's Megan Hazelden, who works as a mechanical fitter at Alcoa, has been named WA Apprentice of the Year at the WA Training Awards 2022.

