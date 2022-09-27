Peel Cavaliers gear up for Women's Country Football Championship

The PFNL appointed coaches have announced and presented jerseys to the squad who will be playing for Peel Cavaliers at the Rio Tinto Women's Country Football Championship.
Made up of the best players from across the Peel league, the women will battle it out against other country leagues around the state for the top spot from September 29-30.
Among the impressive lineup is Pinjarra Tiger Maddi Mudge, whose dad Jason will be the Cavaliers' assistant coach.
Mudge started off her footy journey in year 6 playing with the boys at the Pinjarra Tigers.
The following year a women's team was formed and she eventually found herself at home among the juniors.
"It was pretty chaotic at first - the juniors were year 7-12 and I was versing people that were five years older than me."
Mudge said her dad had been "extremely proud" of her footy journey, eventually signing up to coach at the club.
"It's pretty amazing having him so involved," she said.
Mudge represented the Cavaliers last year, and said she found herself nervous when this year's tryouts approached.
"I was pretty happy when I was selected because I wasn't sure this year - there were so many amazing girls trying out."
She said the team's skillset was high, and they had been training together for four weeks in preparation for the championships.
Most teams are represented, they're training well, the skill is amazing and the energy is really high.
"It's a bit crazy going half the year versing each other then playing together. But we all know each other outside of footy.
"We had our first scratch match last week and that kind of gave us an insight on how we play with each other."
Cavaliers coach Steve Markham said the team had blown him away with not only their skill but their ability to form a cohesive side so quickly.
"They've been really good - we've got a great blend through the whole of the Peel footy league," Markham said.
"Most teams are represented, they're training well, the skill is amazing and the energy is really high."
He said the team had "created something really special", and had shown incredible dedication and sportsmanship throughout training.
"We had a run around last Thursday night and it went well, they moved the ball well - it was pretty exciting..."
He said there were a number of players to look out for, including Sharlize Shelley, Tess Hall, Ava Muir, Jamie-Ann Madigan and Libby Klopper.
The competition will kick off on September 29 with the Cavaliers set to face-off against their biggest competition the South West League.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.