Peel Cavaliers gear up for Women's Country Football Championship

Updated September 28 2022 - 7:04am, first published September 27 2022 - 7:00am
The PFNL has announced the stellar lineup representing them at the Country Women's Football Championships. Picture supplied.

The PFNL appointed coaches have announced and presented jerseys to the squad who will be playing for Peel Cavaliers at the Rio Tinto Women's Country Football Championship.

