Mandurah man refused bail after contacting woman he assaulted

A Peel man has been refused bail after he breached protective bail conditions to contact his partner who he assaulted in her Dawesville home.
He pleaded guilty to the assault in a previous appearance before the court, along with a series of other charges in relation to the breaches and damage of property.
On Tuesday, September 27, the man appeared before the Mandurah Magistrates Court via video link from Hakea Prison to see if bail would be considered.
The court heard that on the day of the assault, he visited the woman's home where his daughter was also staying.
He and the woman went to Coles together but began arguing when they returned home and the woman called the police while running to barricade herself in her bedroom.
Police prosecutor Senior Constable Narelle Williams told the court the man forced his way into the bedroom, kicking a hole in the door which eventually caused it to swing open.
He then attempted to forcefully take the phone from the woman, grabbing her by the shirt and eventually snapping the phone.
The man's daughter attempted to help the woman by getting her father off of her.
The man then left the property and was later arrested in a Waroona home where he was taken into custody and made a full admission.
Snr Cst Williams said the man's explanation was, "I didn't assault her, I just took the phone".
After this incident, with protective orders in place, the court heard the man had contacted the woman on two separate dates.
On September 15, he sent her 20 emails and the next day, another eight.
Duty lawyer Justin Geoghegan said breaching the conditions "while concerning", had not been violent in nature but apologetic.
He said he was "not trying to downplay" the man's actions, but said he had a stable home and full-time job if he was to be bailed.
The man addressed the court himself to say that in the emails he apologised and sent money for the door to be fixed.
Snr Cst Williams spoke to the victim by phone, and was told she feared the man would not adhere to the conditions as he had "limited access to funds", making the likelihood of showing up to her house high.
For this reason, the woman asked for bail to be refused.
Magistrate Leanne Atkins said that while she understood the emails were apologetic in nature, the action of sending them was inappropriate.
"You don't need 28 emails to apologise and send money," Magistrate Atkins said.
Magistrate Atkins said the man's criminal record was a "great cause for concern", with breaches of restraining orders dating back to 2008.
"This man seems to flout bail any chance he has," she said.
She added she was "not satisfied" that there were any conditions she could put into place to ensure the man did not breach them. Bail was refused.
The man previously pleaded guilty to two counts of Breach of Protective Bail Conditions, one count of Common Assault in Circumstances of Aggravation or Racial Aggravation and two counts of Criminal Damage or Destruction of Property.
He will remain in Hakea Prison until his sentencing on October 21.
