Mandurah man refused bail after contacting woman he assaulted

Updated September 27 2022 - 9:25am, first published 3:26am
A Peel man will remain in Hakea Prison until his sentencing after he breached bail conditions. Picture from files.

A Peel man has been refused bail after he breached protective bail conditions to contact his partner who he assaulted in her Dawesville home.

