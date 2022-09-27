Mandurah Forum has teamed up with EA Sports to celebrate the highly anticipated launch of FIFA 23 with a new gaming hub set to open in the centre this Friday, September 30.
It's the first ever free public gaming centre for FIFA 23 in WA.
The World's Game will see a soccer pitch brought to life, with 12 gaming stations available for all players to try their hand at the limited FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition game.
The game will launch on official release date of FIFA 23, meaning those that miss out on getting a hold of the highly anticipated game can head into the centre.
The pitch will be open everyday from 10am - 3pm, up until Sunday October 9.
To get involved, all players need to do is head to The World's Game at Mandurah Forum, scan the QR code and book their free 15 minute gaming experience.
In expectation of the high demand for The World's Game, Mandurah Forum is also giving every player a $10 lunch on them, once they scan and book in a session to play.
There's also a chance to win an X-Box Series X , players simply need to snap and share a picture of themselves at The World's Game.
Among the new features promised in the FIFA 23 game is the introduction of women's soccer players and clubs featured in the new release.
To celebrate this new feature, EA Games has selected WA's very own Sam Kerr as the first female to ever grace the cover of a FIFA game.
Amanda Betteridge, Centre Manager at Mandurah Forum, said the activation aims to celebrate and promote this historic milestone for FIFA, but also Western Australia.
"We are delighted to be celebrating such a unique moment in the history of sport right here at Mandurah Forum. With Western Australia's very own Sam Kerr gracing this year's cover, we're hoping The World's Game will attract players from all identities and ages to join in on the fun this school holidays," said Ms Betteridge.
With less than two months to go until the 2023 Qatar FIFA World Cup, the FIFA 23 release will also have a World Cup mode that players can opt into and experience the real-life action set to take place in November.
For more information on The World's Game at Mandurah Forum, visit https://www.mandurahforum.com.au/whats-on
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.