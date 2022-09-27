Mandurah Mail

EA Sport's FIFA 23 game to be launched at Mandurah Forum, with WA's Sam Kerr gracing the cover.

Updated September 27 2022 - 4:32am, first published 4:30am
WA's home grown talent Sam Kerr is the first female to be on the cover of a FIFA game. Picture supplied.

Mandurah Forum has teamed up with EA Sports to celebrate the highly anticipated launch of FIFA 23 with a new gaming hub set to open in the centre this Friday, September 30.

