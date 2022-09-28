Teman's successful open day

Lakeside by Teman is an over 55's lifestyle community in Ravenswood, just 10 minutes from Mandurah. Their Open Days have been running for a few years now and are starting to build a reputation throughout the community.
At their recent Open Day on Sunday September 18, everyone enjoyed the free activities including the petting zoo, coffee van, vintage cars, delicious lunch, playing tennis and putt putt golf, and a big game of Spider Bowls on the bowling green. There was also a little afternoon delight when the ice-cream truck rolled in.
It was wonderful to see so many families enjoying the day, the many facilities, and wandering through the newly renovated homes at the over 55's lifestyle community. For more information call Cathy on 0439 911 152 or visit lakesidebyteman.com.au
