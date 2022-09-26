Mandurah Mail

Police investigate fatal crash in Wandi, Kwinana

Updated September 26 2022 - 4:18am, first published 4:05am
Police are calling for witnesses to a fatal crash in Wandi. Picture from files.

Police are investigating a fatal crash in Wandi which killed a 37-year-old motorcyclist.

