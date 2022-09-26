Police are investigating a fatal crash in Wandi which killed a 37-year-old motorcyclist.
Around 8.45pm on September 21, a Nissan Navara was being driven east on Rowley Road.
At the same time, a motorcycle was being ridden in the same direction on the same road.
The two vehicles collided at the intersection of De Haer Road, with the impact causing the Nissan Navara to roll and the motorcyclist to be thrown from his bike.
The motorcyclist died at the scene.
The driver of the Nissan Navara, a 24-year-old man, received minor injuries.
Anyone with information regarding this crash, or who saw the Nissan Navara or Honda motorcycle involved prior to the crash, is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report the information online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au.
