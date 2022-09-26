Students at John Tonkin College celebrated Indigenous Literacy Day with author Mark Greenwood as a guest speaker at the school.
The theme of this year's Indigenous Literacy Day was 'We are proud of our culture. We are proud of our language. Our stories. And songs.'
Mr Greenwood talked about literature and explained his career journey in becoming an author and trusted 'storyteller' for the Bunuba People of the Kimberley's.
Students learned about the different careers that led Mr Greenwood to discover his passion in writing and teaching Western Australian history.
Mr Greenwood discussed the journey of how his book titled 'Jandamarra' was transformed from children's oral storytelling through to the process of fact checking with Bunuba Elders, and finally combining that information into visual and written form.
College student Roshani Taylor said that Mr Greenwood's story of 'Jandamarra' resonated with her.
"When I listen to cultural stories I get shivers. I'm from the Uluru Taylor mob and we are very spiritual. My Nan told me I had a special natural connection to land since I was born
"Throughout the story of Jandamarra, I could feel the spirit and emotions," Ms Taylor said.
While discussing Mr Greenwood's books, students also learnt about the 1894 Battle of Windjana Gorge.
Learn about things that make you curious and youll find a career you love.- Mark Greenwood
The battle is a little known piece of Western Australian history, which is told with pride by children and students in the Kimberley region of WA.
College principal Kim Savins said it was important to share stories.
"Language and the sharing of stories is the core of all cultures. Our beliefs and values are built upon this.
"The students at John Tonkin College are very fortunate to have had the opportunity to learn about Aboriginal dreamtime from Mark and how he is using language to ensure that current and future generations of Australians remain deeply connected.
"These experiences provide opportunities for learning across a wide range of curriculum areas," Ms Savins said.
