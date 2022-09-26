Mandurah Mail

John Tonkin College celebrated Indigenous Literacy Day by welcoming author Mark Greenwood

Updated September 26 2022 - 4:24am, first published 2:47am
John Tonkin College student Roshani Taylor said she could 'feel the spirit and emotions' of author Mark Greenwood's book, Jandamarra. Picture supplied.

Students at John Tonkin College celebrated Indigenous Literacy Day with author Mark Greenwood as a guest speaker at the school.

