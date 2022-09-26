Mandurah Mail

The Shire of Serpentine Jarrahdale's Old Hopeland School Hall has been restored

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
Updated September 26 2022 - 4:13am, first published 2:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Darling Range Hugh Jones, Hopeland Community Association treasurer Sue Mead, secretary Jan Johnson, member Ken Elliott and Shire of Serpentine Jarrahdale president Michelle Rich. Picture supplied.

A piece of history in Serpentine Jarrahdale has been given a new lease on life after receiving funding for a restoration project at the Old Hopeland School Hall.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Perri Polson

Perri Polson

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.