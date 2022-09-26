A piece of history in Serpentine Jarrahdale has been given a new lease on life after receiving funding for a restoration project at the Old Hopeland School Hall.
The $50,000 state election commitment was delivered to the Shire of Serpentine Jarrahdale, making the historic building safer and easily accessible.
The works included restumping the building, resurfacing the car park, painting and general repair and maintenance.
Shire of Serpentine Jarrahdale president Michelle Rich said it was important to preserve local history.
"Serpentine Jarrahdale has a rich and extensive local history, and locations like the Old Hopeland School Hall played important roles in shaping the early days of our Shire," Ms Rich said.
"Protecting these local assets and ensuring they are safe and accessible for all aligns with the Shire's vision to build a community connected to its history and heritage."
The school was originally build in 1924, before being moved to another location three years later.
The current building was constructed in 1933, where students attended classes until the school's closure in 1954.
Now the building is used as a community hall, and can be booked for small gatherings.
Darling Range MP Hugh Jones said he was pleased with the restoration efforts.
"I am very happy to have been able to support restoration and improve accessibility of this wonderful community asset which has such meaning to many local people," Mr Jones said.
"I commend the Shire and its officers on engaging local contractors and suppliers who offered value for money and care to ensure that the money went as far as it did."
