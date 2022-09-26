In October of 2021, when her baby was just four weeks old, Charlotte Jones had her Mandurah salon broken into.
Now, she has been left both literally and figuratively picking up the pieces after another break-in, just before her son's first birthday.
It felt like Groundhog Day for Ms Jones, who had just last year been forced to deal with shattered glass and carnage while she was on maternity leave.
Ms Jones said she received a phone call from one of the shop owners next door to let her know her the Infinity Beauty Academy and Salon storefront had been smashed in.
Her salon was a passion project come to life, with years of hard work behind its 2020 opening, so the phone call had been a devastating blow.
Upon arriving at the salon, Ms Jones realised a number of valuable beauty products had been stolen.
A brake disc wrapped in a bag, which appeared to have been the method the thieves used to enter the store, had caused extensive damage to the front desk.
"I feel drained - and I feel like 'what is the point?', 'why me?'," Ms Jones said.
Devastatingly, she had to postpone her son Cai's first birthday party, instead spending the day cleaning and sweeping up glass.
She said she still had to get up and smile, determined not to let her three children see how hurt she was.
The news had also come just days after Ms Jones had celebrated her nomination for Best Startup Business at the 2022 Peel Business Excellence Awards.
Despite the setback, Ms Jones said they were "materialistic things" which could be fixed, and that she and the business would bounce back.
Police were notified of the break-in and Ms Jones hopes those responsible will be caught.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.