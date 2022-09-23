Brittany-Leigh Wragg says she wants to inspire the next generation of women to enter the mechanical fitting industry.
The Mandurah local is one of two Peel mechanical fitters to take out top accolades at the 2022 WA Training Awards.
Brittany-Leigh took home WA Trainee of the Year while Megan Hazelden from Pinjarra was named WA Apprentice of the Year.
Brittany-Leigh studied a Certificate III in Defence Industry Pathways Program at South Metropolitan Tafe, and said she had always been interested in the maritime industry and a hands-on trade spec pathway.
"When I found out about the course and heard I could combine the two, I really thought that was something amazing," she said.
"It opened so many opportunities to different industries and industry partners and allowed be to get a good list of contacts and experience behind me."
Being a female in this industry is what pushed me into wanting to move up and be an example.
After completing her studies, Brittany-Leigh was offered a mechanical fitter machinist apprenticeship at Hoffman Engineering, which she said had been "an incredible opportunity".
"It's such a good workplace. There's so much exposure and I'm really happy to be here."
She said she saw herself finishing her apprenticeship and moving into some form of leadership role, something which was even more important to her in a male-dominated industry.
"Being a female in this industry is what pushed me into wanting to move up and be an example. More faces in there might make more females want to come in and be part of the industry in future.
"I want to show that not only am I in this job, I'm loving it, I'm strong and I have support from everyone here both male and female."
She said there was also plenty of equal opportunities available in the industry which some women may not be aware of.
Megan had similar aspirations to Brittany-Leigh, growing up on a farm and seeing her parents working on machinery.
In fact, she said her whole family loved the field.
"Between my parents obviously always working on the farm and my sister being a qualified mechanical fitter as well... it was handy for me," Megan said.
"Also my fiancé is a car mechanic and HD fitter, all of that encouraged me to say 'stuff it, I might as well give it a go'."
Going into her apprenticeship, Megan said she had the basic knowledge about cars, motorbikes and farm equipment, but her training taught her the complex mechanisms of fixing pumps, valves and changing out spools.
After being signed off from her apprenticeship in June, Megan was offered a one year contract at Alcoa to cover someone who was on leave.
Just this week, Megan has accepted a fulltime contract at the Wagerup refinery.
"It's been a big week," Megan said, laughing.
"I really enjoy it there, and I might see about progressing once I get to know the refinery and the processes."
Like Brittany-Leigh, Megan said she was daunted at first being the only girl in the room, but found the environment to be extremely supportive.
"To any girl that wants to try it - I say do it," she said.
"All the guys I've worked with have been so welcoming and helpful - I've never once been told or made to feel like I can't do something because I'm a girl.
"Even if you doubt yourself at first - I didn't think what I'm doing right now would be possible. Don't doubt yourself, you never know what you're capable of."
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
