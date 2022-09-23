Mandurah Mail

Members of Canning entitled to free portrait of Queen Elizabeth II

Updated September 23 2022 - 4:19am, first published 4:09am
Canning residents can pick up their complimentary portraits of Queen Elizabeth II at MP Andrew Hastie's office on Sutton Street in Mandurah. Picture supplied.

Members of the Canning electorate are entitled to a complimentary portrait of Queen Elizabeth II due to requests made to Canning MP Andrew Hastie.

