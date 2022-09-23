Members of Canning entitled to free portrait of Queen Elizabeth II

Members of the Canning electorate are entitled to a complimentary portrait of Queen Elizabeth II due to requests made to Canning MP Andrew Hastie.
Following the Queen's passing, Mr Hastie said his office received a number of calls from members of his electorate requesting a portrait of her.
Under the constituents' request program, residents are now entitled to a portrait, however, there are a limited number remaining.
Mr Hastie has advised residents can pick up one of the remaining portraits from his office at 2/61 Sutton Street, Mandurah.
