Mandurah Mail

Police arrest man after alleged Greenfields hit and run

Updated September 23 2022 - 3:53am, first published 3:37am
A man has been charged after an alleged hit and run which left a woman seriously injured.

Major Crash Investigators have arrested a man in relation to an alleged hit and run incident in Greenfields which left a woman seriously injured.

