Major Crash Investigators have arrested a man in relation to an alleged hit and run incident in Greenfields which left a woman seriously injured.
Around 7.30pm on September 20, a 40-year-old woman was located on a bush path off of Valentine Drive and Aries Close with critical injuries that were consistent with being struck by a car.
On September 21, police charged a 31-year-old man with one count of Dangerous Driving Occasioning Grievous Bodily Harm, one count of Driver Failed to Report and Incident Occasioning Death of Grievous Bodily Harm and one count of Driver Failed to Stop and Ensure Assistance Received After Incident Occasioning Grievous Bodily Harm.
He was refused bail and first appeared in Perth Magistrates Court on September 22.
Investigators continue to seek information regarding this crash, and dash-cam or mobile phone vision relating to this crash can be uploaded directly to Investigators via this link.
Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report the information online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au.
