Halls Head Primary School tops the state at YOH Fest

Halls Head Primary School has topped the state for the seventh year running after being named drama junior category winners at YOH Fest with act Dull Your Sparkle.
YOH Fest (or Youth On Health Festival), is a performance and visual arts event for WA school students which combines the arts and health education.
The 2022 theme was 'wellness', and Halls Head's entry was a musical theatre act which promoted self-care strategies.
Halls Head Primary performing arts teacher Sian Wake said the act presented a "comical juxtaposition".
"It celebrates society's increased holistic focus on children's wellbeing while also pointing out that grown-ups often forget to practise what they preach when it comes to their own wellness," Ms Wake said.
"It was great fun for our students to lovingly nag their parents through drama, dance and song."
Ms Wake said Halls Head Primary has entered YOH Fest every year since 2016 and the team was "astounded" to have been selected as winners in their category each year since.
"Our students work so hard every year and have soldiered on throughout 2022 in the face of restrictions causing us to rehearse outside and various cast member isolations," Ms Wake said.
"Health education is so important, so YOH Fest provides an awesome platform to eduate in a fun way that leads students to create meaningful new connections and friendships".
Halls Head Primary will showcase its winning act at the YOH Fest Senior Drama Grand Final at the Mandurah Performing Arts Centre on October 29.
