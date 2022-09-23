Mandurah Mail

Halls Head Primary School tops the state at YOH Fest

Updated September 23 2022 - 7:13am, first published 2:59am
Halls Head Primary School has taken out the top spot every year since 2016. Picture supplied.

Halls Head Primary School has topped the state for the seventh year running after being named drama junior category winners at YOH Fest with act Dull Your Sparkle.

