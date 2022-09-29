Mandurah Mail

Maintaining your CPAP

September 29 2022 - 2:16am
The AirTouch N20, available from ResSleep. Picture supplied.

Why is maintaining your CPAP device so important? A poorly maintained CPAP device can make you sick. Your CPAP mask sits on your face night after night, in contact with the oils and bacteria on your skin. Over time, a dirty mask may give you a rash or infection.

