Why is maintaining your CPAP device so important? A poorly maintained CPAP device can make you sick. Your CPAP mask sits on your face night after night, in contact with the oils and bacteria on your skin. Over time, a dirty mask may give you a rash or infection.
Another risk is your humidifier chamber. Recycling dirty water, using the wrong water or not cleaning your humidifier chamber correctly can cause bacteria to develop. This bacteria is then blown, under pressure, into your sinus and lungs, increasing problems related to conditions such as asthma, reactive airway disease, or other lung conditions.
Having the correct water in the humidifier chamber is crucial. It's needed to maintain the moisture in these respiratory environments. Otherwise, the air would be too dry and cause other issues. This makes maintaining and cleaning your CPAP device very important.
"If you are having issues with maintaining your device or need advice on how to clean it, you should see a trained CPAP Therapist to ensure you are getting the correct advice," CPAP Therapist, Rebecca Watson said.
"There are lots of gadgets and devices that claim to clean your CPAP device. Many of them can actually damage it over time, hardening and breaking down the silicone inside the motor. Warm soapy water is the cheapest, easiest, and best way to look after your device."
Using the incorrect water in your humidifier chamber can cause calcium to build up on the heating element. This prevents the water from being heated correctly and allows bacteria to grow. If this has happened to you, Rebecca recommends plain white vinegar.
"The simplest things are often the best. Fill your humidifier chamber with undiluted plain white vinegar and let it sit. It will gently lift off the calcium build-up without damaging the humidifier chamber. Use a soft toothbrush to help you get in those tight corners and remember to rinse thoroughly before you use it," she said.
