When the Mail arrived to take its annual photos for Mandurah Angels' Purple Bra Day breast cancer research fundraiser, there was a powerful energy in the air.
The familiar group of faces donning purple hats, wings and feather boas was scattered across the Mandurah Foreshore just outside The Bay Café.
Mandurah Angel Janice Eyre smiled and pointed out a little willy wagtail sitting beside the group.
"Look at that willy wagtail. We just lost our friend," Ms Eyre said.
Heidi McCartney, who was a Mandurah Angel and close friend of the group, passed away from breast cancer at just 43 years old, and Ms Eyre said she felt the bird was a sign Heidi was there with them.
"We're wearing Heidi on our backs," fellow Angel Yolanda Baty said.
As the group prepared to hit the streets of Mandurah, donation boxes in hand - they received their first donation from a little girl who walked up confidently holding her mother's hand.
After a day of passionate fundraising today, the group will be attending Ms McCartney's funeral tomorrow, and are planning to don their brightest colours.
To donate to Mandurah Angels for this year's Purple Bra Day fundraiser, follow this link.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
