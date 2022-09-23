Do you know someone who makes a difference in your community? Now is the time to recognise them by nominating a local hero for the 2023 Community Citizen of the Year Awards.
The local heroes will be announced at Mandurah's Australia Day celebrations in January.
The awards recognise and celebrate individuals and groups who have made outstanding positive contributions to the Mandurah community.
Individuals can come from areas including education, health, fundraising, charitable and volunteering services, business, sport, arts, the environment, social inclusion - and any other area that contributes to the advancement and wellbeing of our community.
Mayor Rhys Williams said there were bound to be many quiet achievers across the community who were deserving of recognition.
"We are so lucky to have amazing community spirit in Mandurah, with so many wonderful people doing wonderful things. I know there are many people out there who give their time and energy towards making Mandurah a better place," Mr Williams said.
"If you know of a local champion who goes above and beyond to make a positive, special difference to Mandurah, nominate them for the 2023 Community Citizen of the Year Awards."
The awards include the categories of Community Citizen of the Year, Senior Community Citizen of the Year (65 years and over), Young Community Citizen of the Year (25 years and under), and Active Citizenship Award (for a group or event). Nominations are open until Monday, October 31, 2022.
The 2022 Community Citizen of the Year winners were:
For more information and to nominate go to www.citizenshipawards.com.au/nominate/
