Community members are invited to have their say on what Mandurah's city centre will look like in 10 years time.
The centre's growth, development and vision are in the spotlight and City of Mandurah is asking community members, business-owners and landowners to attend a series of stakeholder workshops on the City Centre Master Plan and Parking Plan.
In the first phase of community consultation held in April, the City of Mandurah asked people to share their thoughts and vision for the city centre through a survey. To help guide the development of the two plans, the survey focused on the areas of movement, character and activity.
Council said the survey attracted more than 470 responses and revealed that the top three areas of importance for the community were adequate parks and green spaces, safety, and restaurants and cafes.
Close to 60 percent of people said that five minutes was an acceptable walking time from a car park to their destination. The biggest factors when deciding where to park included feeling safe when walking to and from the vehicle, availability of car parking, and proximity to the destination.
The information gathered from the survey will provide a basis for discussion at the workshops, and the feedback will help to inform the decision-making process.
Council said the plan would guide future development and attract investment "in a way that builds up Mandurah's waterfront character".
Mayor Rhys Williams said: "We'd like to thank everyone who completed the initial survey and provided input into these important plans. Once finalised, these plans will be integral to the City's future development, growth and character."
The workshops will be held on October 26 at 2pm and 6pm at the Mandurah Offshore Fishing and Sailing Club.
For more information about the plans, and to register for the workshops, go to www.mandurahmatters.com.au/citycentremasterplan
