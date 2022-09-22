Mandurah Mail

Mandurah City Centre and Parking Plan workshops: Have your say

Updated September 22 2022 - 11:27pm, first published 11:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
You could help shape the future of the Mandurah waterfront and city centre. File picture

Community members are invited to have their say on what Mandurah's city centre will look like in 10 years time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.