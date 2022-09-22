Mandurah Mail

Mandurah four-time finalist in Perth Airport WA Tourism Awards 2022

Updated September 23 2022 - 6:34am, first published September 22 2022 - 10:40pm
Mandurah is a finalist in four categories at the Perth Airport WA Tourism Awards 2022, and the winners will be announced in November. Picture supplied

Mandurah's position as a top Western Australian tourism destination has been confirmed with the city being named a finalist in four categories of a prestigious tourism awards program.

Local News

