Mandurah's position as a top Western Australian tourism destination has been confirmed with the city being named a finalist in four categories of a prestigious tourism awards program.
Mandurah was named a finalist in the WA Tourism Awards 2022 for Tourism Marketing and Campaigns, Visitor Information Services, and Excellence in Local Government categories. The Christmas Lights Trail was also named a finalist in the Major Events and Festivals category.
Visit Mandurah General Manager, Anita Kane, said Mandurah had emerged from the pandemic "at the forefront of the tourism industry".
"Through the transformed city centre, refurbished Visitor Centre, major marketing efforts and a year-round events calendar, Mandurah is now known as a family friendly holiday destination for nature lovers and those seeking recreation along our stunning waterways," Ms Kane said.
"At Visit Mandurah, we have a strong commitment to encouraging tourism and increasing visitation to the destination. Part of this work includes getting Mandurah the recognition it deserves, so we are thrilled with the acknowledgement to date and excited to see how we fair at the finals."
The Perth Airport WA Tourism Awards recognises businesses, individuals and destinations for their commitment to excellence, providing a platform to review achievements and innovation, and an opportunity to raise their profile among the industry and consumers.
The winners will be announced at an event at the Grand Ballroom Crown Perth on November 5.
Mandurah is no stranger to tourism awards: in June, it was crowned WA's Top Tourism Town. In September, Mandurah was recognised nationally and awarded Bronze at the Australian Top Tourism Town Awards.
