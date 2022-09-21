Mandurah Mail

Greenfields woman's injuries likely caused by car: police

Samantha Ferguson
By Samantha Ferguson
Updated September 21 2022 - 6:48am, first published 6:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Inspector Matson says police have been unable to speak to the woman as of yet. Picture supplied.

Police have revealed a woman who was found seriously injured next to a bush track in Greenfields has injuries consistent with being caused by a car.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Ferguson

Samantha Ferguson

Journalist

Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.