Greenfields woman's injuries likely caused by car: police

Police have revealed a woman who was found seriously injured next to a bush track in Greenfields has injuries consistent with being caused by a car.
Inspector Adam Matson from Major Crash Investigations said that while it was early in the investigation and police were still looking into the incident, there was the possibility of a vehicle being involved.
The woman was located around 7.30 last night, September 20, near the corner of Aries Close and Valentine Drive and police were alerted by multiple reports from the public to triple zero.
Inspector Matson said his understanding was that the woman had been found beside the track and was breathing, but was unsure if she had been able to communicate.
Police have not yet spoken to the woman due to the severity of her injuries.
"She has received surgery and is not yet in a state to be spoken to."
He added that police urged anyone with information regarding the incident or dashcam vision to make a report to Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or making an online report at www.crimestopperswa.com.au.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
