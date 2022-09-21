House of the Week | Perfect for entertaining

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 3
Positioned in one of Mandurah's most sought after beachside suburbs, only 800 metres to the sands of the stunning Avalon Bay, 16 Batavia Avenue offers a quality home with all the extras as well as a beachside lifestyle many will only ever dream of.
Established and low maintenance gardens frame the home; the extra wide concrete driveway leads to the triple car garage with drive through access to the rear.
The front of the home hosts a roomy separate lounge room and the spacious master suite with plantation shutters, a walk in robe and modern ensuite.
Flowing through you will find the expansive open plan living, dining and kitchen. The generous kitchen offers double fridge recess with plumbing, breakfast bar, plenty of storage space and updated Smeg appliances with an induction cooktop.
Outside, the huge pitched patio entertaining area offers outdoor fans and alfresco blinds. There's a sparkling, below ground, heated swimming pool and drive through access from the extra high triple garage through to the 8m x 6m powered workshop, which is perfect for additional parking.
With all of the modern day extras including a 5kw solar panel system, security cameras, electric roller shutters and outdoor shower, this home offers everything you could need and more.
Looking to find your forever home? Check out our Open for Inspection map - click on each icon for details.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.