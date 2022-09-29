Keeping your mobility

Mobility issues should never prevent you from living life. As we age, we want to be able to still experience doing the things that we love, without having to worry about our mobility.
For those who find it increasingly difficult to get around, a mobility scooter can help regain independence and stay connected with the world.
Modern mobility scooters are sleek and agile, fitted with a range of advanced technology to increase comfort and usability.
Automatic folding controlled via remote, USB charging ports for devices such as smartphones and iPads and digital dashboards for increased visibility are just some of the convenient features offered by the latest state-of-the-art mobility scooters.
Having worked in the mines his entire life, Motobility customer Andrew Marshall's back and knees eventually began to deteriorate.
It reached the point where he wasn't able to join his wife on outings to the shopping centre and the city.
With his new mobility scooter, Andrew has regained his freedom.
"Having this mobility scooter means my wife and I can get out and have fun together again," he said.
Fellow customer Alison Robinson felt the same about her mobility scooter.
"I've been active all my life and loved the outdoors," Alison said.
"Unfortunately, my mobility started to become impaired. But now my mobility scooter has helped me regain my independence."
You can test a mobility aid for yourself at either of Motobility's showrooms in Mandurah at 2/17 Gordon Road, and Osborne Park at 311 Selby Street North.
Motobility also offer an at home service where they can bring their products for you to try in the comfort of your own home. This ensures that you have the opportunity to select a mobility device that's best suited to your ailments, needs, and environment.
Browse the latest range of mobility scooters on their website at motobility.com.au or give them a call on 9242 7333.
