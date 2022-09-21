Mandurah Mail

EOIs for hospitality business to move into Edenvale Heritage Precinct, Pinjarra

Updated September 21 2022 - 5:17am, first published 3:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An opportunity has arisen for a hospitality provider to move into the Edenvale Homestead, formerly operated as the Edenvale Heritage Tea Rooms. Picture supplied

A rare opportunity has arisen for a hospitality business to move into the Edenvale Heritage Precinct in Pinjarra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.