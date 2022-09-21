A rare opportunity has arisen for a hospitality business to move into the Edenvale Heritage Precinct in Pinjarra.
The Shire of Murray is seeking expressions of interest to set-up a hospitality business in the Edenvale Homestead, which is over 130 years old.
The Edenvale Homestead is one of the most iconic and historic buildings in the Peel Region, and it comes with more than a century of Western Australian history.
The building has a commercial kitchen and is at the heart of the precinct which includes a museum, art gallery, art and craft shop and heritage buildings.
Shire CEO Dean Unsworth said the Edenvale Heritage Precinct is a heritage, arts and cultural landmark within the Shire of Murray.
"This EOI is a great opportunity to be part of the story and to contribute to the next chapter of the Homestead," Mr Unsworth said.
Originally built by Edward McLarty in the 1880s, the Edenvale Homestead (formerly operated as the Edenvale Heritage Tea Rooms), is home to a range of historic and culturally-significant buildings.
The Precinct is a remnant of a nineteenth-century rural village retaining its character of heritage architecture, homestead gardens, timber fences and barns. It was once home to Sir Duncan Ross McLarty who was WA Premier from 1947 to 1953.
Pinjarra is the primary commercial centre for the Murray Region and its population is expected to grow in the coming years.
The Western Australian Planning Commission expects the Peel Region to become one of the most populated areas outside of Perth, with a projected population of 444,000 by 2050.
Planning is underway to consolidate this growth within the Pinjarra Town Centre which is expected to accommodate up to 20,000 people within walking or cycling distance of the town centre.
The successful hospitality provider will be a suitably-qualified operator who can offer a unique experience for residents and visitors, that complements the Precinct.
Find out more at yoursay.murray.wa.gov.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.