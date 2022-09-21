Plans to boost the marron population in Harvey Dam are underway with $140,000 allocated for breeding stock to grow juvenile marron.
The funding comes under the state government's Recreational Fishing COVID Response Project and will enable 100,000 of the prized freshwater crayfish to be stocked in the dam.
Harvey Dam is a recreational marron fishery and the funding is a win for freshwater fishers.
Fisheries Minister Don Punch said freshwater fishing is "enormously popular" in WA and last season more than 10,000 people were licensed to take part in the 2022 marron season.
"The marron season is limited to a four week period between 8 January and 5 February every year to manage the resource, and one of the very popular locations for fishers is Harvey Dam," Mr Punch said.
"Stock enhancements will be important in developing sustainable marron fishing experiences into the future. Marron are endemic to South-West WA and fishing for them has long been a tradition for recreational fishers, who enjoy the challenge this freshwater crayfish provides."
Over the past two years, 300,000 juvenile marron have been released in Waroona and Logue Brook dams as part of a Recreational Fishing Initiatives Fund project.
Breeding from the animals captured at Harvey Dam has already begun, with restocking expected to start from June next year.
The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development is working with a contractor to help map out a successful way forward for the project, which is also supported by Recfishwest.
Harvey Dam provides ideal conditions for marron because of its permanent water, suitable habitat and food. Wild marron usually spawn in early spring and when conditions are ideal, female marron can produce 200 to 400 eggs.
Marron is also a species which suits aquaculture production, and now that broodstock have been sourced from Harvey Dam, they will produce even more juveniles to further enhance the dam's marron stock.
Murray-Wellington MLA Robyn Clarke said the Murray-Wellington community "loves their freshwater fishing".
"This announcement about stock enhancement of marron at the Harvey Dam will be well received within the community, and will mean there will be plenty of marron for everyone to enjoy in the future," she said.
