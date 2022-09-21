Mandurah Mail

WA government allocates $140,000 for Harvey Dam marron breeding program

Updated September 21 2022 - 4:40am, first published 1:00am
In a win for marron fishers in South West WA, 100,000 of the freshwater crayfish will be stocked in Harvey Dam. File picture

Plans to boost the marron population in Harvey Dam are underway with $140,000 allocated for breeding stock to grow juvenile marron.

