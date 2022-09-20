Western Australians could soon get up close and personal with seals in a wildlife swimming experience.
A trial has been proposed at Shoalwater Islands and Jurien Bay marine parks this summer, where swimmers could interact with Australian sea lions in their own environment.
As seals are protected in WA, the Environment Minister Reece Whitby emphasised the importance of managing these interactions safely.
"We need to make sure safety is a priority for both swimmers and seals, while making WA a unique destination for magical wildlife experiences," Mr Whitby said.
The public would be required to keep a minimum distance of 50 metres away in the water, 100 metres in a vessel and 10 metres on land.
Western Australians can now have their say on how humans interact with seals.
The draft management program aims to protect the animals and manage their natural curiosity safely and ethically.
If the trial is successful, it will transition to a licensed industry like Ningaloo's humpback and whale shark swim tours.
Licence fees from participating tourism operators would be reinvested by the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions into research and conservation management.
Tourism Minister Roger Cook said the proposed plan would help support the tourism economy.
"This is a great tourism opportunity that builds on other nature-based experiences around WA such as swimming with whale sharks, humpbacks and manta rays off Ningaloo," Mr Cook said.
"It will also create jobs in Rockingham and Jurien Bay, and further strengthen WA's reputation as a destination of choice for best practice wildlife encounters."
The public can have a say until 15 November by visiting www.dbca.wa.gov.au/have-your-say-on-interactions-seals-western-australia
