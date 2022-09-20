Mandurah Mail

Peel Alcoa apprentice Megan Hazelden selected as a finalist in the WA Training Awards

Updated September 20 2022 - 3:56am, first published 3:30am
Megan Hazelden, mechanical fitter apprentice, was the only female finalist. Picture supplied.

Peel local Megan Hazelden has been ranked among the state's top apprentices after being selected as a finalist at the 2022 Western Australian Training Awards.

