Peel local Megan Hazelden has been ranked among the state's top apprentices after being selected as a finalist at the 2022 Western Australian Training Awards.
The mechanical fitter apprentice, who lives in Pinjarra and works at Alcoa's Wagerup alumina refinery, was named a finalist in the WA Apprentice of the Year category for the annual awards.
The selection is extra special for the 23-year-old given she was the only female finalist and the only finalist outside the Perth Metropolitan area in her category.
Ms Hazelden said she was thrilled to be nominated and encouraged other women to consider taking up an apprenticeship.
"Despite being a traditionally male-dominated field, everyone has been brilliant in supporting me and making me feel welcome," she said.
Ms Hazelden recently completed her apprenticeship and was offered a full-time position at the Wagerup refinery.
Alcoa apprentice supervisor Craig Watts said Ms Hazelden's nomination was a well-deserved accolade.
"Megan has displayed a positive, can-do approach throughout her apprenticeship and progressed through the ranks to become a highly-skilled mechanical fitter," Mr Watts said.
Megan said her apprenticeship with Alcoa had been invaluable and offered some advice to anyone thinking about completing an apprenticeship of their own.
"Don't be afraid, try different things, ask questions and you'll find there are some terrific people who are happy to teach you," Ms Hazelden said.
"The 4 years goes very fast so get stuck into it because it's well worth the outcome."
Finalists of the 2022 Western Australian Training Awards will be recognised, and winners announced, at a ceremony on September 21 at Crown Perth.
Winners will go on to represent their state at the Australian Training Awards in Adelaide in November.
