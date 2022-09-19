Mandurah Mail

Psychedelic rock band Solar Juice set to release debut single Hypothetical Tentacle

Samantha Ferguson
Samantha Ferguson
September 19 2022
Psychedelic rock group Solar Juice was formed by three friends in a Halls Head garage. Picture by SB Media.

New band Solar Juice was formed in "a sweaty garage situated on the beach streets of Halls Head" by three longtime friends Brayden Watson, Ethan Ticehurst and Caidan Doye.

