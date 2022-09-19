New band Solar Juice was formed in "a sweaty garage situated on the beach streets of Halls Head" by three longtime friends Brayden Watson, Ethan Ticehurst and Caidan Doye.
The trio had been playing music for a few years, but after getting together for a jam session one afternoon they decided they wanted to give it a serious go.
Brayden said the group initially played laidback cover versions and easy-listening tunes before they found their psychedelic sound.
"In a garage we were pretty limited and didn't want to annoy the neighbours too much," he said, laughing.
"We landed on the more psychedelic rock/garage rock genre once we got a little more comfortable."
They found their name in an unorthodox way after struggling to decide from a list of 30 possibilities.
"We found the name through an online generator," Brayden said.
It was a fairly risky approach to finding the name that would become their brand, but Brayden said there's more to a name than just words.
"A name is not something until you make it something. It's really what we put behind it that will make it something."
After the band's first launch in April, they held a large backyard show with 100 friends and family members and have since played around 17 shows around Perth, Fremantle and Mandurah.
Now, the group is set to release their debut single Hypothetical Tentacle and will be hosting a single launch at the Milk Bar in Inglewood on November 12.
They describe the track as "akin to layered chaos and bursting with intensity".
"If I had to describe our sound in three words they would be punchy, energetic and sprawling," Brayden said.
"We are trying to expand and grow organically. We don't want to push to be commercially successful, we don't want to lose our authenticity.
"For now it's about pushing our boundaries and playing as many shows as we can."
To follow Solar Juice's journey, find them on social media.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
