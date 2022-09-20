Mandurah creative Em Burton is launching a new theatre company to "fill the gaps" in the performing arts industry.
Burton said they noticed a lack of semi-professional opportunities in Mandurah, which often saw creatives finding work in Perth, or moving away from the industry all together.
With the help of funding by Next Level regional grants, Perhaps Theatre's first show titled Heartbeat, will be held in Mandurah later this year.
Burton came to the Peel region from England when they were six, and began busking and being involved with music during their teenage years.
In 2019 they joined Mandurah's Riptide theatre, and hasn't looked back since.
"I just find that the community of people around theatre and the arts in general, is so inclusive and so talented as well.
"I think that's what opened my eyes, I was like 'wow, everyone here is so good', we have so much capacity here but not a lot of it is being seen," Burton said.
Burton said the aim of Perhaps is to have a show at Perth's Fringe Festival, and encourage audiences to travel down from the city to shows in Mandurah.
"I want to get our name out there and be really vocal about the fact that we're from Mandurah, and let people in Perth know that we can make cool art."
Heartbeat is focussed on art, and the experiences of artists in their practice.
For the past few months, conversations with artists about their stories have prompted the writing and direction of the show.
"The biggest thing that keeps coming up in the stories is about burn out, people feeling like there's an expectation to work themselves to the bone to be valid as an artist.
"There's been a lot of really good stories about childhood, how people started making art and what they love about it, what art has to offer."
Perhaps was originally a working title, but Burton said they felt like the name was transitional enough to encompass the variety of opportunities on offer.
"It's not strictly theatre, it's a blend of all performance art, film, dance, photography, music, spoken word.
"The goal is to blur the lines between what is and isn't theatre," they said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.