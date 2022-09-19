Mandurah Mail

Curtin University's AASQA wins Premier's Science Award

Samantha Ferguson
By Samantha Ferguson
Updated September 19 2022 - 5:20am, first published 2:21am
Mandurah's young coding ninjas were all smile after the award win was announced. Picture from Facebook.

Mandurah Neurodiverse CoderDojo Group is celebrating after parent initiative Curtin University Autism Academy of Software Quality Assurance took out the Science Engagement Initiative of the Year at the 2022 Premier's Science Awards.

Samantha Ferguson

Samantha Ferguson

Journalist

Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.

