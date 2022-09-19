Mandurah Neurodiverse CoderDojo Group is celebrating after parent initiative Curtin University Autism Academy of Software Quality Assurance took out the Science Engagement Initiative of the Year at the 2022 Premier's Science Awards.
Autism Research Group member and Mandurah CoderDojo leader Michelle Wong said she was "incredibly proud" of the young people involved in the program.
"I love seeing [the children] beaming with pride knowing what they can do, instead of being put in the box the education system often tries to make them all fit in," Ms Wong said.
The Autism Academy was founded after recognising a unique skillset among neurodiverse children in technology, data coding and computer programming.
Participants, also referred to as coding 'ninjas' have the opportunity to learn in the computer science space while getting to interact with others and form friendships.
"I get a warm fuzzy every time I see a new ninja come - then we have our lunch break and I watch them walk up with all the other kids.
"One of our beautiful boys last week said 'I'm really glad I've got a new friend today' - I think that's the best bit."
Working in education, Ms Wong said she had seen neurodiverse people bullied and ostracised not only by students but by teachers.
She said it was important for autistic people to realise the powerful things they were capable of in a world which often misunderstood and underestimated them.
"Some of our older kids have done international software testing, which isn't usually done before someone has a computer science degree - these kids are doing it as teenagers.
"Every weekend we have guests coming down from mining, banking and other industries who visit and tell the kids all the cool stuff they can do if they come and work for them."
The group was all smiles after the award announcement, and Ms Wong said to watch the space for further developments in the Peel region in coming months.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
