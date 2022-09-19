Mandurah Mail

Cancer Council WA's Life Now Courses provide gentle therapy for cancer patients in the Peel region

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
Updated September 19 2022 - 4:49am, first published 2:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Busselton residents Angela and her husband Edward Gifford. Picture supplied.

Busselton resident Angela Gifford had only just recovered from breast cancer, when her husband, Edward, was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic metastatic cancer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Perri Polson

Perri Polson

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.