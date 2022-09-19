Busselton resident Angela Gifford had only just recovered from breast cancer, when her husband, Edward, was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic metastatic cancer.
They were told his cancer was inoperable and he would have to start palliative chemotherapy treatment for three months.
"I felt shell shocked. It was like a massive mental earthquake had hit and shattered my world. I simply could not believe it," Ms Gifford said.
"The speed at which the cancer had progressed was terrifying and I was not ready to accept that Edward might not make it to Christmas, a mere three months away. Neither of us were."
Upon receiving the diagnosis, they both agreed to make some major lifestyle changes.
The couple signed up to Cancer Council WA's Life Now program, which offers mindfulness, yoga and tai chi courses, teaching gentle, evidenced-based practices to support physical and mental wellbeing during treatment and recovery.
"Research shows that these activities can help to reduce stress and anxiety and improve quality of life for people affected by cancer," Cancer Council WA Life Now coordinator Claire Duffy said.
People living with cancer in the Peel region will be able to access free, in-person or online courses, with the start of Cancer Council WA's Life Now Term 4 timetable in October 2022.
"These courses are offered to people in the Peel community who have been diagnosed with cancer, or who have experienced a recurrence, secondary or progression, in the last five years, as well as primary carers," Ms Duffy said.
Ms Gifford said she would do the Life Now course again in a flash.
After their first session, COVID-19 had started to spread through the community, so they were nervous to continue.
Fortunately, with the option of online courses available, they were able to continue.
"I loved doing the online Life Now sessions. The instructor was brilliant. She was calm, encouraging and accommodating. I even wrote to her after telling her how amazing she was," Ms Gifford said.
"I realised how important it was to look after 'me'. It really gave me some timeout."
Ms Gifford said the course was a positive way to do something worthwhile for herself.
To apply, visit the Cancer Council WA website at www.cancerwa.asn.au and view the Events Calendar or call the Life Now team on (08)6389 7819.
