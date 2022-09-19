Mandurah Mail

Mandurah's tourism industry recognised at the national Top Tourism Town Awards

By Perri Polson
Updated September 19 2022 - 7:04am, first published 7:00am
Visit Mandurah general manager Anita Kane, with (L-R) deputy chair Tourism WA Papadoulis,City of Mandurah director strategy and economic development James Campbell-Sloan, FACET chair Ryan Mossny and Exmouth Shire president Darlene Allston. Picture supplied.

Mandurah was awarded Bronze at the national Top Tourism Town Awards last Tuesday, after being recognised as the Western Australia's Top Tourism Town earlier this year.

