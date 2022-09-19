Mandurah was awarded Bronze at the national Top Tourism Town Awards last Tuesday, after being recognised as the Western Australia's Top Tourism Town earlier this year.
The Top Tourism Town Awards recognise and reward towns that demonstrate a strong commitment to encouraging tourism and increasing visitation to the destination.
Visit Mandurah general manager Anita Kane was in Canberra to accept the award.
"As a major competitor in the tourism industry, it is wonderful to see Mandurah receive the well-deserved national recognition," Ms Kane said.
"Mandurah is set against a backdrop of magnificent beaches.
"Our waterways provide one of Australia's most spectacular playgrounds for water-based recreation, our diverse foodie-scene offers exciting dining options, and our events calendar attracts local, national and international events year-round."
Ms Kane congratulated those who contribute to, or are a part of Mandurah's tourism industry.
"Congratulations also go to Jamie Van Jones, from local tour company Salt and Bush Eco Tours, who deservedly took home Gold in the Top Tour Guide category," she said.
The Top Tour Guide awards recognises the significant contribution quality tour guides make by providing memorable experiences to visitors through interpretation of the natural and cultural environment in a responsible manner.
Mayor, Rhys Williams said he is proud of the national recognition for our beautiful city.
"This award cements what we already know about Mandurah and is a huge affirmation that it is such a special, significant place in WA," Mr Williams said.
"This is also recognition of the work Visit Mandurah has done alongside the City with a new strategic approach to tourism attraction in Mandurah and the Peel region, building a really strong vision and service for local tourism.
"It is also a testament to the ongoing efforts of our local hospitality and tourism businesses who work hard to create amazing experiences for anyone coming to Mandurah.
Mr Williams also said a range of upcoming activities makes it a good time to visit Mandurah.
"With Thomas Dambo's Giants of Mandurah on their way in November, Crab Fest coming back in 2023, plus a great line-up of events and attractions throughout the coming events season and beyond, it really is a great time to be in Mandurah," Mr Williams said.
For information about what's on, head to visitmandurah.com.
