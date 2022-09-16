Brett Hill from the Mundijong Centrals has been awarded the Ross Elliot Medal as the 2022 PFNL league season's best and fairest.
It's been a phenomenal season for Hill and the Centrals, who are headed into the grand finals this weekend for the first time since 2018.
Hill grew up in the small country town of Meckering where he said footy was his favourite way to pass the time.
"There was a population of about 300 people and we had no footy club, so we had to play in Cunderdin, which was about 25 minutes away," he said.
"We'd go to school and play footy and everyone in the local community used to go to all of the games."
Hill said his father was a bit of a country footy star, and the highlight of his week would be going down to watch his dad play.
His own journey was a tumultuous one at times, with injuries causing him to miss a few years of juniors.
"In 2012 I played with South Fremantle and we won a colts flag, I had dreams of playing league footy - I had a knee reconstruction after four games then a shoulder reconstruction."
After this, Hill decided to move from WAFL into country football, joining his friend Ryan Henley at the Mundijong Centrals.
"Then I moved away for a few years during COVID, I went down south. I came back to play with Ryan - it's so nice to go and play with a mate."
Hill said this year's grand final will be the first game of the season where the Centrals have the pick of the litter.
"We have 100 per cent to choose from and we are going in with our 22 strongest players," he said.
"I'm feeling really confident going into it. We've got a good mix of a couple of old heads through the midfield and lots of young people coming out of colts."
He said he'd been honoured to receive the accolades of the Ross Elliot Medal, and the highlight of his season had been seeing the team's success.
"I'm really proud to line up with my mates at the grand final and have friends and family there and hopefully be able to do them proud. That will be a big highlight for me."
League grand finals kick off at 4pm on Saturday, September 17.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.