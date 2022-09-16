Mandurah Mail

Increased number of tagged white shark detections prompts shark warning for metropolitan and South West WA coast.

Daniela Cooper
By Daniela Cooper
Updated September 16 2022 - 4:13am, first published 4:01am
The change in activity may be due to a possible change in environmental conditions. Picture by iStock

A shark warning has been issued after an increased number of tagged white shark detections along the metropolitan and South West coast.

