A shark warning has been issued after an increased number of tagged white shark detections along the metropolitan and South West coast.
The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) says the frequency of the recent detections may increase the likelihood of encountering a shark.
"The change in activity may be due to a possible change in environmental conditions - such as spawning pink snapper aggregations," a spokesperson said.
They said recent upgrades to the Shark Monitoring Network receivers had helped maximise coverage of the network.
"It is not uncommon for sharks to be present off the coast throughout the year."
The department has advised people to take additional caution when entering the water, to adhere to beach closures and check for shark activity on the SharkSmart website, SharkSmart WA app or Surf Life Saving WA's Twitter feed.
If you see a shark, report it to Water Police on 9442 8600.
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.