Man charged following alleged Mandurah football game assault

Updated September 16 2022 - 4:22am, first published 1:53am
Police have charged an 18-year-old man after an alleged assault at a Mandurah football game. Picture from files.

An 18-year-old man has been charged after an alleged assault that took place after a football game in Mandurah.

