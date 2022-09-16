Man charged following alleged Mandurah football game assault

An 18-year-old man has been charged after an alleged assault that took place after a football game in Mandurah.
The incident occurred at about 4.15pm on Sunday, September 11.
Police reported that after the game, which took place at Rushton Park, three 17-year-old boys were assaulted.
The 18-year-old from Stakehill was charged with one count of aggravated assault occasioning bodily harm will appear before Mandurah Magistrates Court on September 30.
Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.
Any vision of the incident can be uploaded to investigators via this link.
