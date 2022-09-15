Mandurah Mail

City of Mandurah's RYDE program helps young people obtain driver's licenses

Samantha Ferguson
By Samantha Ferguson
Updated September 15 2022 - 8:11am, first published 8:00am
Chei-Lani Bialobrodzki is one of almost 250 young people to utilise Mandurah's RYDE program. Picture supplied.

City of Mandurah has revealed almost 250 young drivers have utilised Mandurah's Regional Youth Driver Education (RYDE) program, designed to help locals aged 16-25 get their driver's license.

