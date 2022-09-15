City of Mandurah has revealed almost 250 young drivers have utilised Mandurah's Regional Youth Driver Education (RYDE) program, designed to help locals aged 16-25 get their driver's license.
The program's Mandurah branch was launched in 2018 and pairs students with volunteer driving mentors from the Peel Volunteer Resource Centre.
23-year-old Lakelands resident Chei-Lani Bialobrodzki recently completed enough practice hours through RYDE to get her p-plates, something she said offered her newfound freedom.
"I've now got the freedom to go out when I want and get myself to work, but with that also comes the responsibilities of owning a car," Chei-Lani said.
"The program allowed me to save money on driving lessons, and I don't think I would have gotten my licence without it."
City of Mandurah was one of the first local governments in the state to deliver RYDE after the Town of Bassendean designed the program.
Its purpose is to support young people who may face barriers in learning to drive, including those without access to a vehicle or an adult who can supervise driving.
Mayor Rhys Williams said removing those barriers was "critical" for future training and employment.
"I'm really proud of the success of the program in Mandurah and very grateful to the volunteers and supporters providing this opportunity to those who need it," he said.
Young people who already have their learner's permit can sign up to the program for $15 for a 90min session.
Bookings can be made through ryde.org.au/mandurah-ryde or by emailing ryde@mandurah.wa.gov.au
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
