Mandurah Mustangs Auskicker Ariyah Ramsay nominated for Auskicker of the Year

Samantha Ferguson
By Samantha Ferguson
Updated September 15 2022 - 4:32am, first published 3:41am
Jude, Zoe, Ariyah, Scott and Lily Ramsay pose for a photo at Optus Stadium. Picture by AFL.

Mandurah Mustangs Auskicker Ariyah Ramsay has been nominated for the Auskicker of the Year Award, and will jet to Melbourne with her family to present a premiership medal at this year's AFL grand final.

