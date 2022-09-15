Mandurah Mustangs Auskicker Ariyah Ramsay has been nominated for the Auskicker of the Year Award, and will jet to Melbourne with her family to present a premiership medal at this year's AFL grand final.
Ariyah's mum Zoe Ramsay told the Mail Ariyah's love for AFL started because both her dad, Scott, and brother, Jude, had a keen love for the sport.
Ariyah was enrolled into Auskick and found that she too had been bitten by the footy bug.
"She has really enjoyed meeting new friends, learning the basics of football and developing new skills," Zoe said.
While Ariyah's brother plays for North Mandurah and her dad plays for Mandurah Makos, Zoe said Ariyah was starkly loyal to her Mustangs.
"It's quite a community club and she's enjoyed it so much. That's her club, she loves her Mustangs."
Ariyah's brother Jude won Auskicker of the year in 2021, and Zoe said he was extremely proud of his little sister.
If Ariyah wins Auskicker of the Year, she will receive $5000, and she told channel 7 presenter Hamish McLachlan she would spend it on a "racehorse".
Much to the surprise of Zoe, who admitted she wasn't surprised by the out-of-left-field suggestion from her "firecracker".
"Yeah, she said a horse apparently, a racehorse," she said, laughing.
Zoe said she was "very excited, proud and a bit nervous" about Ariyah's grand final trip.
"I think she'll love it."
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
