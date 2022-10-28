Mandurah Mail

'Learning journey': why one WA family says homeschooling changed their lives

Samantha Ferguson
By Samantha Ferguson
Updated October 28 2022 - 2:08am, first published 1:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megs, Sophie, Simon and David Collins posing with their pup. Picture by Cathryn Jupp.

Five years ago Megs Collins decided to homeschool her children.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Ferguson

Samantha Ferguson

Journalist

Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.