Hundreds of Western Australians will be descending on Dwellingup to take on a gruelling physical test to raise awareness of stroke.
The Nanga Challenge will put participants through their paces at Lane Poole Reserve, where they will compete a course involving kayaking through rapids, mountain-biking and running cross-country.
Money raised will go towards stroke research and awareness.
Stroke Foundation Chief Executive Officer, Sharon McGowan, said regular exercise was crucial in reducing stroke risk.
"Eighty per cent of strokes are preventable which means you can make changes to your lifestyle to reduce your risk," Ms McGowan said.
"These changes include exercising regularly, although it does not have to be as rigorous as the Nanga Challenge, eating a healthy well-balanced diet, quitting smoking and reducing intake of alcohol.
"By making these changes you reduce your risk of high blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes which are all modifiable risk factors of stroke."
She said it was "wonderful" to see so many people supporting Stroke Foundation and to see hundreds of Australians being active and enjoying the outdoors.
"What a tough and exciting challenge for the participants and I wish them all the very best," Ms McGowan said.
Ascot Kayak Club member, 63-year-old Peter Liddle, will be at the start line cheering on this year's participants.
Mr Liddle is recovering from a stroke he suffered in February.
The Baskerville resident had just finished a 17-kilometre paddle with his wife when he started feeling unwell.
"I noticed my left arm wasn't working and I went to stand up and just fell over. Friends recognised something was wrong and told me I needed to go to hospital immediately," Mr Liddle said.
He went to hospital where it was discovered this was his third stroke.
Mr Liddle said he previously ignored the signs but is now using his experience to educate others.
"Don't ignore little symptoms that you get. Don't think you're tough and can get through it. If you have any of the signs call triple-zero immediately," Mr Liddle said.
Mr Liddle hopes to be well enough to race again next year.
"My message to the competitors is make sure you carry plenty of water, don't push ahead if you feel unwell and good luck," he said.
Event organiser and Ascot Kayak Club Executive Committee member, Doug Hodson, said he hoped the Nanga Challenge would raise awareness of the signs of stroke.
"Prior to Peter's stroke, our club had not been as aware of the risk of stroke as we needed to be so we wanted to change that which is why we're doing this, we want to increase awareness," he said.
Stroke Foundation said more than 2,700 first-time strokes will be experienced by residents in WA. The foundation's aim is to drive that number down through prevention.
The Nanga Challenge takes place on Saturday, September 17. For race details go to www.ascotkayakclub.asn.au/club-events/nanga-challenge/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.