House of the Week | Ultimate coastal home

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
As you take the drive up to this quality residence, you will be taken with the impressive street presence on display in this prestige location. Built by Seacrest Homes, it's found backing onto the oceanfront reserve and overlooking a manicured park.
You're greeted by a stunning double storey void to the foyer, which is flooded by light. This foyer is the central hub and provides access to areas including the double garage, dedicated home office, front formal dining area, kitchen/living areas, as well as the minor downstairs bedrooms and stairway access to the spacious upstairs main suite, which opens onto a large balcony.
Moving through to the main living area is the quality kitchen and family rooms, with access to the rear outdoor area. The kitchen is the heart of the home and has views to the back yard alfresco. It comes complete with granite benchtops, breakfast bar, double fridge recess, walk-in pantry, electric oven, gas hotplates, pull out rangehood and dishwasher. The area has French doors that open into a large entertainment and games room.
Freshly painted and carpeted throughout, this exclusive home is located close to quality schools, medical centres, as well as the Halls Head and Erskine shopping centres. This family home located in a family friendly cul-de-sac also has a desirable ocean front position in Halls Head.
