House of the Week | Ultimate coastal home

Moving through to the main living area is the quality kitchen and family rooms, with access to the rear outdoor area. The kitchen is the heart of the home and has views to the back yard alfresco. It comes complete with granite benchtops, breakfast bar, double fridge recess, walk-in pantry, electric oven, gas hotplates, pull out rangehood and dishwasher. The area has French doors that open into a large entertainment and games room.