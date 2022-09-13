Assumption Catholic Primary School are taking a different approach to learning, by offering an enrichment program which is led by student's curiosities and interests.
The program works on an interactive level and spans across a variety of topics, with children wanting to know how they can be the best AFL player, how they can support endangered animals, and how the brain supports the body in injury recovery, just to name a few.
Local community members have been invited to assist with the program, providing their expertise.
Kristian Sikora, an engineer from Alcoa taught the students about the life of an electrical engineer, and how electricity is made, bringing fun gadgets for the children to look at.
Nutrition and health expert, Sarah Engelhardt from Mandurah Movement Therapy spoke about healthy eating and caring for your body.
She also took a Pilates workout, which emphasized the relationship between mental and physical wellbeing.
Last week womens water polo Olympic gold champion Danielle Woodhouse talked about her time as a professional athlete, and her work as a lecturer at Curtain University and as a sports physiotherapist.
Enrichment teacher and assistant principal Andie Bartley said she loves supporting the children learn and develop their skills in Maths and English through topics of their own choice.
"We're working on deepening their understanding to be able to apply their new knowledge and really analyse and evaluate the information.
"We have been incredibly blessed with the wonderful input to the program of the community and welcome in guest speakers from a variety of professions." Mrs Bartley said.
The students have said they've had fun in the program.
"'Enrichment really lets me explore my chosen area. I really want to be a sports Physiotherapist now.' Daire Boyle from year 5 said.
"I think it's really fun" Oliver Dawson from year 4
"You get to work on what your strong points are I love it!" Noah Unwin from year 3 said.
"I really like it." Aylssa Hill from year 3 said.
Children are working towards presenting their findings in term 4.
