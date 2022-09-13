Mandurah Mail

Drive-ins coming to Pinjarra for a spooky night

Updated September 13 2022 - 6:06am, first published 5:30am
Drive-in movies are coming to Pinjarra for a spooky Halloween themed night. Picture by Andre Ouellet.

Movie-goers will soon be able to enjoy a spooky drive-in movie with a family friendly event held in Pinjarra

