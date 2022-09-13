Movie-goers will soon be able to enjoy a spooky drive-in movie with a family friendly event held in Pinjarra
'Goosebumps' will be the first film screened at the inaugural drive-in movie event on October 1.
It's the first event of its kind in Pinjarra and will act as a test case for future movie nights.
Fans of the silver screen will enjoy a cash-only community sausage sizzle courtesy of volunteer-led organisation Squared Away.
Local store Lover of Lollies will also be selling fairy floss, lollies and popcorn for attendees to enjoy as they watch the film, in a kid-friendly spooky smash perfect for the run up to Halloween.
Gates open at 6.30pm with the screening starting at 7.30pm at the McLarty Events Space, located behind Pinjarra Football Club.
Cars need to have an FM radio to pick up the audio from the film.
Community service agencies will be present and helping out on the night.
The drive-in is a free ticketed event, but car passes are limited, so book early by going to driveinmurray.eventbrite.com.au
The event is supported by the Shire of Murray, Act Belong Commit and the WA Primary Health Alliance to launch Mental Health Month.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.