Award winning Mandurah poet, Melinda Hughes's writing is often an exploration of her surroundings or personal memories.
Her mother, diagnosed with dementia, features in some of her prose poetry and short stories.
While she hasn't always been a writer, she said she was proud to follow in the same footsteps as her mother, who was also a prize-winning poet.
"I often read my work to her, and she'll say 'oh that's lovely, who wrote that?' and I'll say 'I wrote it, it's about you.' but then she'll completely forget it a few moments later."
In the fleeting moments while Ms Hughes is reading to her mother, she said she feels her poetry resonates with her, even if they disappear from mind shortly after.
"There's something about music and poetry that really resonates for people will Alzheimer's and dementia."
Born in the UK, Ms Hughes came to Australia when she was seven, and travelled all the way around with her family.
The experience inspired a poem called 'Boxes', which was displayed at the Lakelands Shopping Centre.
Ms Hughes said 'Boxes' was about constantly packing up and moving from place to place.
"Each time something would get broken, and there'd be less to carry."
Casuarina trees and the sound of the wind whistling through the needles are often referenced in her poems, reminding her of when she was 13.
She recalled days spent at the edge of Soldier's Point in NSW, with her friends, and a boy, which upon reflection, may or may not have been her first boyfriend.
"We would always go adventures, I think we thought we were out of an Enid Blyton novel," Ms Hughes said.
The journey somewhat ended in Mandurah, finding the right place to settle down in more than 23 years ago.
"I absolutely love it here, it's the best place to be."
Now, Ms Hughes enjoys spending time walking her dog and 'people-watching' on the foreshore, for writing inspiration.
"It's always something unusual that catches my attention, like names engraved in concrete. Where are they now?
"It gives you a visual, which is important to me."
In 1994 Ms Hughes went back to university to become a science teacher, working in the field for many years with a strong interest in the subject.
Aside from this she also worked in the field of children's literature, before having two daughters of her own, and later on an interest in natural health saw her work in a pharmacy.
Ms Hughes took a long break from writing up until around five years ago in her late 50's.
"Children, life, other interests just got in the way.
"I saw an ad for the Scribbler's writing group and thought 'I have nothing to lose' and I fell in love with it, and from then I started taking writing more seriously."
Now that she's retired, Ms Hughes is currently working on a submission for another competition.
She hopes to one day compile her poems and short stories into an anthology.
