Mandurah Mail

Mandurah poet, Melinda Hughes shares the stories behind her writing

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
Updated September 14 2022 - 3:25am, first published September 13 2022 - 3:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melinda Hughes and her husband, John Hughes. Picture supplied.

Award winning Mandurah poet, Melinda Hughes's writing is often an exploration of her surroundings or personal memories.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Perri Polson

Perri Polson

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.