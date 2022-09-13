Mandurah Mail

Salt and Bush Eco Tours have been awarded in the Australian Top Tourism Awards

Updated September 13 2022 - 5:09am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Award winner Jamie Von Jones and her husband Sebastian Jones. Picture supplied.

A Mandurah local has been recognised for her work in the tourism sector this morning at the Australian Top Tourism Awards 2022, held at Parliament House in Canberra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.