Mandurah Mail

Mundijong Centrals and Pinjarra Tigers to battle it out for 2022 PFNL premiership

Samantha Ferguson
By Samantha Ferguson
Updated September 13 2022 - 7:37am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Mundijong Centrals and the Pinjarra Tigers will battle it out for the PFNL's 2022 premiership. Pictures by Shazza J Photography.

The final two teams headed into the PFNL grand finals have been decided after the Mundijong Centrals took the South Mandurah Falcons out of the competition with a 90-83 win.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Ferguson

Samantha Ferguson

Journalist

Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.