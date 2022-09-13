The final two teams headed into the PFNL grand finals have been decided after the Mundijong Centrals took the South Mandurah Falcons out of the competition with a 90-83 win.
It was a close game and Centrals coach Brad Oldfield told the Mail the boys weren't celebrating just yet.
"It was a high quality game from both sides - physical, fast and skilful, which is what we expected from the two teams who have gone up against it all year."
Oldfield said that while the team were riding the high of the win, they were focussing the majority of their energy now on the premiership.
"They acknowledged it was a big achievement to get themselves into the grand final but were also quite subdued and realised there was still another round to go."
The preliminary game against South Mandurah was memorable in more ways than one, and Oldfield said it had highlighted the best parts of country football.
"I had quite a few comments from different people at the weekend saying it was one of the best game of country football and Peel league football they've ever seen."
I think the competition this year has really focussed on being a community competition...
He said this season had put a large emphasis on homegrown talent coming up through the ranks, which had made for a strong competition throughout the league.
"I think the competition this year has really focussed on being a community competition. Every team has recruits, but there has been a really good balance of recruited talent topping up local talent."
Oldfield said Pinjarra and Mundijong had a "rich history" of grand finals which spanned generations, adding to the anticipation of the finals.
"There has been decades of Pinjarra and Mundijong grand finals... we're going in with a lot of experience."
When asked who he expected a big game from on the weekend, Oldfield laughed and said "22 navy blue jumpers".
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
