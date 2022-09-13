Mandurah Mail

Jaime Skeggs starts four year basketball scholarship at Minot State University, North Dakota.

By Samantha Ferguson
Updated September 13 2022 - 6:14am, first published 5:30am
Jaime Skeggs has signed a college basketball contract at Minot State University. Picture by Peel Regional Academy of Sports.

Former Mandurah Magic player and Peel Regional Academy of Sports athlete Jaime Skeggs has touched down in North Dakota after signing a four year basketball scholarship at Minot State University.

