Decades long career: Peel doctors awarded for long service.

Updated September 13 2022 - 3:44am, first published 3:30am
Dr Eileen Peter from Modern Medical Clinics celebrating 20 years. Picture supplied.
Dr Frank Jones from Murray Medical Clinics, celebrating 40 years. Picture supplied.

Thirty-eight medical practitioners from across rural and regional Western Australia were acknowledged at the WA Rural Health Long Service Awards, held on September 9.

