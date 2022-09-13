Thirty-eight medical practitioners from across rural and regional Western Australia were acknowledged at the WA Rural Health Long Service Awards, held on September 9.
Rural Health West and WA Country Health Service host the annual awards to acknowledge the critical role long-serving medical practitioners play in supporting the ongoing health, vitality and sustainability of rural communities.
The Awards recognise medical practitioners who have reached decades long milestones in rural medicine.
Rural Health West chief executive Tim Shackleton congratulated all Long Service Award recipients for their contributions.
"A long-standing local doctor who knows and understands the community and the families they care for makes a tremendous difference to the health and wellbeing of their patients," Mr Shackleton said.
Rural Health West celebrated Dr Gary Mincham, who recently retired from serving the Bunbury community for 50 years.
They also recognised Dr Frank Jones, Dr Colin Smyth, Dr John Taylor and Dr Patricia Wallace for 40 years of service, as well as 11 medical practitioners who have provided 30 years of service, and 22 doctors for 20 years of service.
"These doctors have made enormous individual and collective contributions to the broader country community and we are honoured to celebrate their achievements through these Awards," Mr Shackleton said.
WA Country Health Service chief executive Jeff Moffet commended all Long Service Award recipients for their enduring contribution to the health and wellbeing of regional Western Australians.
"These are significant milestones that not only show dedication to patient-centred care, but also a long-standing commitment to country communities," Mr Moffet said.
"We know many medical practitioners in regional WA live in the communities where they work, often going above and beyond their regular duties and working in or with our regional hospitals.
"This is a well-deserved recognition of their devotion, and the fundamental role they have in improving regional healthcare. I congratulate all of the recipients on these achievements," he said.
Doctors recognised at the awards from the Peel region:
40 year recipient
30 year recipients
20 year recipients
