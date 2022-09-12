Standing Australian National Flag Protocol issued by the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet state that the flag should never be flown at half-mast at night even if it is illuminated. The Department has since issued updated directions specific to this period of mourning, to say that flags may be flown at half-mast overnight, provided they are illuminated. The City responded to this advice as soon as it became aware and all City flags will remain at half-mast day and night until Tuesday, September 20.