I was out on Saturday night having dinner and shocked to see all the the flags flying full mast outside the building.
They follow all the protocols and would even go so far to say they would have a photo of Queen Elizabeth (now passed) on one of their walls.
Their flags should be flying half mast, the RAAFA Meadow Springs flags were lowered on Friday, why not theirs??
Gail Lilly, Mandurah
The flags outside the City's Administration Building, Council Chambers and in Mandjar Square were lowered on Friday morning in respect of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II and have been lowered every day since.
Standing Australian National Flag Protocol issued by the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet state that the flag should never be flown at half-mast at night even if it is illuminated. The Department has since issued updated directions specific to this period of mourning, to say that flags may be flown at half-mast overnight, provided they are illuminated. The City responded to this advice as soon as it became aware and all City flags will remain at half-mast day and night until Tuesday, September 20.
The City also changed the bridge lights to purple from Friday night onwards in respect of the passing of Her Majesty.
With the escalation of homeless people around Mandurah, given the 7.4 per cent CPI cost issues, rental housing excessive costs and unemployment increasing, when will the City of Mandurah provide a night shelter for the homeless?
Regardless of the universally recognised need for a real liveable increase in their homeless incomes, there is no federal government aim to increase the payments in the next few years. The limited WA housing proposal is about three years away.
I have observed that the building next to the community kitchen appears to have been vacant since last year and could be a possible night shelter for a significant number of the homeless.
Is it acceptable just to provide some meals Monday to Friday and one shower per week, and then leave the homeless on the streets, parkland?
"For you always have the poor with you, and whenever you want, you can do good to them." (Mark 14:7)
I found it very interesting to read about prostate cancer as I have been diagnosed as having the dreaded problem in the early stages. This letter is to emphasise what was printed in our Mandurah Mail, that you don't know you have it until you have it picked up in a blood test.
Of course I am now 82 years of age and in the bell lap of life but I am now very concerned for our young men who have many years ahead of them and don't know they have it.
I have to be honest and admit in the early stages you feel nothing and don't even know. So yes, go and have a test as soon as possible. If by going public I help one person then it's been worth it.
