Letters to the Editor: 15 September 2022 'Our flags should be flying at half-mast'

Updated September 14 2022 - 7:09am, first published September 12 2022 - 5:11am
I was out on Saturday night having dinner and shocked to see all the the flags flying full mast outside the building.

